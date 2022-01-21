BitSend (BSD) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $69,806.79 and $8.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.67 or 0.00289884 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007441 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002430 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,050,037 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

