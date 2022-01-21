BitTube (TUBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $974,342.92

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $974,342.92 and approximately $1,455.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.69 or 0.00472664 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 333,364,887 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

