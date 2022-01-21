BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $689.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

