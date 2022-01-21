BlackHat (BLKC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $821,913.08

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. BlackHat has a total market cap of $821,913.08 and approximately $280,755.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.41 or 0.07224265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,397.16 or 1.00018127 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063230 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

