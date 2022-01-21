Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.33

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.33 and traded as low as $34.00. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 5,641 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $97.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33.

Get Blackhawk Bancorp alerts:

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.