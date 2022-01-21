Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been given a C$11.50 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

Shares of BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09.

In other Blackline Safety news, insider DAK Capital Inc. bought 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares in the company, valued at C$85,104,498.18. Insiders acquired 53,300 shares of company stock worth $366,796 over the last three months.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

