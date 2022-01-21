Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

BLKLF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

