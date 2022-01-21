Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday. upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

OTCMKTS:BLKLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.15. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

