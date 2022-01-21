BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,356,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $514,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 491,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 92,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU opened at $29.57 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

