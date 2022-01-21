BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,239 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $515,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,917. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $117.27. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.