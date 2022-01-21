BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.64% of Outfront Media worth $463,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 80.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 20.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 114,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.56%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

