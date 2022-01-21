BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.94% of Valvoline worth $503,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE VVV opened at $33.78 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

