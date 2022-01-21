BlackRock Inc. Purchases 53,285 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.98% of Heska worth $470,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $2,034,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Heska stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 748.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.82. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $138.56 and a twelve month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

