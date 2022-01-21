BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,678,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163,801 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.11% of Selective Insurance Group worth $504,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.