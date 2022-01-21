BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,638,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.59% of TEGNA worth $505,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in TEGNA by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

