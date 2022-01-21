BlackRock Inc. Sells 85,370 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,748,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.75% of ManpowerGroup worth $514,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after acquiring an additional 76,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.