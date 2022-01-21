BlackRock Inc. Sells 97,453 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.42% of UMB Financial worth $487,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

UMB Financial stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.