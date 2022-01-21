BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.19

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 2416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,374.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2,464.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.