BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,591 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.