BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.76% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,525 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYN opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

