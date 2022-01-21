BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.22

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.22 and traded as low as $13.46. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 83,579 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 403,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

