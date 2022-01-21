BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.93

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.93 and traded as low as $23.41. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 338,331 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 93,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $330,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

