BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.93

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.93 and traded as low as $23.41. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 338,331 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BBN)
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.