BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Position Decreased by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,983 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

