Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Reaches Market Cap of $213,560.43

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 42% against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $213,560.43 and $5.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

