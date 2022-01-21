Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,002,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BE opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 3.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

