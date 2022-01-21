Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $352.96

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.96 ($4.82) and traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.98). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.98), with a volume of 47,071 shares trading hands.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.25) target price on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.25) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 358.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 352.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £297.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

