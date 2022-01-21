bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.36). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BLUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, cut their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $485.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

