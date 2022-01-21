BMO Capital Markets Raises Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.25

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE CS traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.29. 753,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,532. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.37 and a twelve month high of C$6.83.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.