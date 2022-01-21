BMO Capital Markets Raises Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 137,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,738. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $682.63 million and a P/E ratio of 8.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 28.11%.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

