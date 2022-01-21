BMO Capital Markets Raises Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMMC. National Bankshares upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.97.

Shares of TSE CMMC traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,885. The company has a market cap of C$836.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$644,670.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,901 shares in the company, valued at C$1,963,118.85.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

