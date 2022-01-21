BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Trading Down 0.8%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $39.24. 146,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 72,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

