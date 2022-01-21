Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.06

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.06 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 221.80 ($3.03). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.99), with a volume of 1,729 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 221.06.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

