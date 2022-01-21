Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Upgraded to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Boiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

BOIRF opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95. Boiron has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and SÃ©datif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

