BOMB Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $808,611.25 and $221,840.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00094176 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.54 or 0.99964388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00041672 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00447401 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,487 coins and its circulating supply is 894,699 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

