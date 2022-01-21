BonusCloud Hits 1-Day Volume of $56,492.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $56,492.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00048975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006051 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

