Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,433.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,325.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,320.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

