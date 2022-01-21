Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAH opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

