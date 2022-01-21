Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 9,624,484 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £6.05 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

