Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits One Day Volume of $3.83 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.36 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00290150 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007690 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

