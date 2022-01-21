Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 50,343 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,424,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.4% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $343,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

