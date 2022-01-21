Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $343.05 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,424,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $343,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

