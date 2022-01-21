Boston Research & Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,033.35 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,409.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,419.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

