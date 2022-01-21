Botty Investors LLC Acquires 906 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $9.54 on Friday, hitting $138.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,955,876. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day moving average is $168.17. The firm has a market cap of $250.98 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

