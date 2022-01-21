Boxwood Ventures Inc. Invests $6.46 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,898 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,000. Microsoft makes up about 15.0% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $222.42 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.62 and its 200 day moving average is $308.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.