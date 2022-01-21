BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $181.00

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 187 ($2.55), with a volume of 112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.52).

Several brokerages recently commented on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.51) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.55) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.19) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($8.05) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.59) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.92. The company has a market capitalization of £36.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

