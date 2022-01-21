Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Brady worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

BRC stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

