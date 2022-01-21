Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $264.67

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.67 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 273.26 ($3.73). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.70), with a volume of 64,807 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.30 million and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 243.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 264.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Braemar Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In related news, insider Nick Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($29,199.07). Also, insider Nigel Payne purchased 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £5,090.92 ($6,946.27).

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

