Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Shares Down 2.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

About Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.