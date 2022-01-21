Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Down 7.2%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.29. Approximately 6,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 437,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.27.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

