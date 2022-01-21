Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.20. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 140,200 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

